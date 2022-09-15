Big Daddy Guns officials said in a press conference Wednesday they had no intention of leaving The Deck location in downtown Morgantown.
“Did we want to leave? No,” Sherri McKnight, co-owner of Big Daddy Guns, said.
Earlier this week, director of lease negotiations for Hardy World Logan Williams said both Big Daddy Guns and the real estate firm decided to "terminate" their lease agreement "after numerous discussions."
The lease termination occurred about a week ago, according to McKnight.
McKnight and Big Daddy public relations coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew into Morgantown from Florida to speak to community members in person about the termination of their lease with Hardy World LLC.
According to Lahera, Big Daddy Guns never asked Hardy World to leave the location. He said the real estate firm was overwhelmed by calls from “a very small group of individuals.”
“To be very clear, Hardy World refused to turn over the keys to us,” Lahera said. “We did not ask them to leave. We did everything in our power not to leave.”
The press conference was originally scheduled to take place at Defense In Depth, a shooting range in Sabraton; however, the business revoked its offer one day before the event, according to an email Lahera shared with The Daily Athenaeum.
“The press release event by Big Daddy Guns will not take place at Defense In Depth. An Employee, without authority to do so, authorized said PR event by a third party,” Defense In Depth said in a statement. “Upon review by management, it is determined that Defense In Depth is not an appropriate location for a PR event by Big Daddy Guns. The two companies are separate, and no affiliation exists. Defense in Depth declines to involve itself in any matters surrounding [Big Daddy Guns] and its Morgantown location, if any.”
A handful of local residents attended the press conference in support of the gun store. Members of the opposing activist group, Protect Morgantown, were not in attendance.
One of Protect Morgantown’s biggest concerns with Big Daddy Guns’ potential location at the Deck was its close proximity to Morgantown High School, West Virginia University’s downtown campus and High Street.
McKnight said that Big Daddy Guns has two storefronts near college campuses with no issues.
“We have another store that's in a college town that's in Tallahassee Florida, close to Florida State University, and Morgantown would've been the third,” Lahera said. “In those college towns we have great relationships with several organizations on campus that would work and teach firearm safety and all the basics of using a firearm.”
Big Daddy Gun’s first storefront opened in 2015 in Gainesville, Florida, a college town close to the University of Florida.
As for future plans, McKnight and Lahera said that they are still looking to open a storefront near Morgantown and are working on other arrangements.
“I know who I am,” McKnight said. “I know who our company is. I know what we believe. I know what we stand for. I know what we fight for, and we will go on even if we don’t get the opportunity to be here, but I do think we will get the opportunity to be here.”