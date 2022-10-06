Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest last month have been identified as a missing man last seen in July, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the remains as John Lawson Magruder, 39, of Morgantown. Magruder was first reported missing on July 27, 2020.
Police said no foul play is suspected.
Last month, a hiker found the human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest and told police the body was located off the Mont Chateau Trail.