Human remains found in the Cheat Lake area last month have been identified as Bryn Hargreaves, a former rugby league player reported missing more than a year ago.
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office made the identification in a press release Monday.
Hargreaves was reported missing in January 2022, and his last known location was his residence at the Whisper Creek Apartment Complex in Monongalia County.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, its department conducted a large-scale search of the Cheat Lake area for several months alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mountaineer Area Rescue Group, MECCA 911 and Morgantown Police/Fire Search and Rescue with no success.
Hargreaves was discovered more than a year later after the Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a wooded area between South Pierpont Road and the Hanalei Development in February. He was later identified by the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner's Office.
His brother, Gareth Hargreaves, shared the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.
“With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn,” he wrote in the post.
Hargreaves moved from England to the U.S. more than a decade ago after leaving the professional rugby league. He played for the Wigan Warriors from 2004 to 2006 before joining St. Helens in 2007 and the Bradford Bulls in 2011.
The cause of death has yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office said it will share more information once a completed autopsy report is provided by the Chief Medical Examiner.