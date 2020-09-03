WVU alumna Marlesa Tennant is bringing a health alternative to the Westover community.
“I’ve always wanted to be my own business owner ever since I was little,” Tennant, owner of the new restaurant Country Roads Nutrition in Westover, said.
Country Roads Nutrition has brought a different meal option to the area, offering plant-based meal replacement shakes that are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan friendly. Tennant said it is an alternative for those who may have dietary restrictions that cause a struggle at other restaurants.
“We have different products that we can [use to] help people meet their health goals,” Tennant said. “Whether you’re trying to lose weight or you just want to feel better overall, we have something to help everybody.”
Country Roads Nutrition offers a variety of drinks and snacks, as well as a three-step meal. The three-step meal starts with a shot of mango aloe, which acts as a digestive aid and a natural sweetener.
Next, customers drink herbal tea, which is sweetened with the mango aloe. These teas are thermogenic, which means when consumed, it raises body temperature by one degree. The teas are energizing and hydrating, and can burn 80 calories.
The final step is the meal replacement protein shake. Country Roads Nutrition offers 163 flavors, so there’s something for everyone. The shakes max out at 250 calories but are the equivalent of a 1,500 calorie meal.
Prior to opening her business, Tennant graduated WVU in 2015 with a degree in biology.
“I graduated from WVU and I had a little girl, so that put a damper on my dental school plans,” Tennant said. “I started looking for other jobs when I found one at a nutrition club.”
Tennant said she loved the environment and atmosphere of the nutrition club, so she took what she learned there and duplicated it to open her own club.
Tennant is also using what she learned at WVU from taking computer and nutrition courses to run her business successfully.
“There’s really nothing on this side of town to compare Country Roads Nutrition to,” Tennant said.