Some students avoid screening and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases out of fear that their parents may find out after being charged.
The Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) offers free and low-cost reproductive health services with different billing options for students.
Jennifer Goldcamp, director of nursing at MCHD, said she encourages all students to take advantage of these services.
“Our biggest thing is that people don't realize what is here and what is available to them,” Goldcamp said.
She said MCHD offers different billing options for students to maintain privacy from their parents.
“An explanation of benefits doesn’t go to their parents, and nothing is billed to their insurance company” Goldcamp said. However, students who wish to use their insurance still have the option to do so.
STD testing and treatment using antibiotics are free, and birth control is offered for free or at low costs at MCHD. Goldcamp said this makes it easier for students to be seen without a parent or legal guardian.
Additionally, the MCHD offers family planning services to students, including birth control for both men and women. Students can make an appointment to discuss their contraceptive options, ranging from the pill to the Depo-Provera shot.
The health department also offers screenings for STDs. Screenings are available for Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.
The MCHD has also undergone training in order to provide effective treatment to students in the LGBTQ+ community.
“We have a very compassionate staff, and we really care about our patients. Whatever their concerns are, we want to address them,” Goldcamp said. “We just want to make sure people are educated and are aware of the services available.”
MCHD is located on 453 Van Voorhis Road in Morgantown. Students can make an appointment when seeking treatment for any of these reproductive health concerns by calling 304-598-5119 or by going to www.monchd.org.