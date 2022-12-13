DJ Pauly D, best known for his appearances on MTV’s reality show “Jersey Shore,” is coming to Morgantown.
The DJ will perform at Pryzm Nightclub on Jan. 19, according to the venue’s social media page.
Tickets are now available on POSH, beginning at $30. Those purchasing VIP tickets for $60 are able to skip the line for the event.
More than 400 people have registered as of Tuesday evening, according to the ticketing website.
The event is open to anyone 18 years or older. Those who wish to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages must be at least 21.
Pryzm will fully reopen Friday, following a temporary liquor license suspension last month.
The suspension followed a hearing by the West Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control Administration on Nov. 28.
State officials suspended the nightclub's license for 18 days, including a probationary period and a $25,000 fine.
The nature of the violations is still unknown.