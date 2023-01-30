The former owner of Sandwich University, a defunct Morgantown restaurant, was sentenced Friday for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
A federal judge sentenced George Tanios, 41, to five months he already served in custody and one year of supervised release.
Tanios pleaded guilty in July to two misdemeanors relating to the attack outside the Capitol, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and entering or remaining in a residential building or grounds.
Court documents show that Tanios and his childhood friend Julian Khater, 32, traveled to Washington to attend former President Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally and later entered Capitol grounds alongside other rioters.
Khater was also sentenced on Friday afternoon and will face 80 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in March to assaulting Capitol Police officers with pepper spray.
Tanios admitted to purchasing two cans of bear spray and two cans of pepper spray, which he said he handed to Khater during the riot.
Brian Sicknick, one of the officers who was assaulted by Khater, died the following day. A medical examiner ruled he suffered two strokes and died of natural causes.
Khater and Tanios were not charged with the officer’s death.
Tanios was arrested in March 2021 on criminal charges relating to the Capitol attack and spent more than five months in jail. He was released on house arrest in October of that same year, according to court records.
According to a sentencing memo from federal prosecutors, Tanios “encouraged rioters” and “videotaped the rioters assaulting police” while trespassing on Capitol grounds.
Shortly after his release, Tanios sold his Morgantown restaurant, Sandwich University, citing a “multitude of business and financial troubles.”
The sandwich shop first opened in downtown Morgantown 15 years ago. One reviewer described the restaurant as “drunken, face-value, guilty pleasure good.”
During Friday’s hearing, Tanios declined to address the court.
More than 950 people, including Tanios and Khater, have been charged for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot, which took place two years ago. Hundreds still remain on the FBI’s wanted list for offenders in the attack.