The former owner of Sandwich University in Morgantown is set to be sentenced on Friday for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, according to federal court records filed earlier this week.
George Tanios pleaded guilty in July to two misdemeanors relating to the attack outside the Capitol, including “entering or remaining in a residential building or grounds” and “disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.”
His lawyer and federal prosecutors have both asked for a sentence of time served (5 months), according to sentencing memos filed this week.
Tanios was arrested in March 2021 on criminal charges relating to his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack.
Prosecutors said Tanios and his friend Julian Khater traveled to Washington with bear spray and pepper spray. At the riots, prosecutors said Tanios handed one of the sprays to Khater who used it on U.S. Capitol Police officers.
While trespassing on Capitol grounds, Tanios “encouraged rioters” and “videotaped the rioters assaulting police,” the sentencing memo said.
Brian Sicknick, one of the officers, died the next day, and a medical examiner ruled he died of natural causes.
Tanios spent more than five months in jail and was released on house arrest In October 2021 after multiple appeals, according to federal court records. Soon after, he sold his restaurant due to a “multitude of business and financial troubles.”
His former business, Sandwich University, first opened in downtown Morgantown 15 years ago. One reviewer described the restaurant as “drunken, face-value, guilty pleasure good.”
Tanios is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. by Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan in Washington.