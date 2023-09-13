In celebration of National Recovery Month, WELLWVU and the Monongalia County Quick Response Team will be participating in Save a Life Day on Thursday, Sept. 14, providing free naloxone to students on campus and in the Morgantown community.
Free naloxone, fentanyl test strips and administration training will be offered in front of the Mountainlair, the Health Sciences Center and the Student Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Wes Thomas, senior health educator for WELLWVU.
There will also be additional opportunities across Morgantown, including at the Star City, Westover, Sabraton and Suncrest McDonald's locations, the Clay-Battelle Pharmacy and the Friendship Community in Recovery at 227 Don Knotts Blvd.
Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“Opioid overdoses are happening in great numbers all across the nation, so this is just a way to get … naloxone in the hands of people who might be in a position where they're able to administer it and save somebody's life,” Thomas said.
Fentanyl test strips, which will also be available at WELLWVU’s stations, are used to help test recreational drugs for traces of fentanyl.
Thomas said that fentanyl has been associated with heroin for a number of years, but it is now being found in cocaine and counterfeit pills.
“It's good to have these fentanyl testing strips because if somebody buys drugs, and they're not sure where it came from, they want to check and see if it might have fentanyl. You can use a fentanyl test strip to help determine if it might be contaminated with fentanyl,” Thomas said.
Thomas encouraged community members to take advantage of the free naloxone, as it can help to stabilize someone in an opioid overdose state but is not harmful for those who are not.
“They just have to just have to show up and just take in the information for a few minutes and they can walk away with a Narcan kit and fentanyl testing strips,” he said.
Thomas also advised that anyone in a situation where they must use naloxone should also call 911.
For students who cannot make it to a Save a Life location, Naloxone boxes are located at various spots around campus including residence halls, Greek Life housing, the Student Rec Center and the Outdoor Education Center.
These boxes, referred to as “one boxes,” provide a quick video training on naloxone administration and a can of naloxone, Thomas said.
“We really tried to just distribute them as widely as possible in just multiple locations all around campus,” he said.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Save a Life Day was launched in an effort to provide free naloxone to those in Appalachia.
The event’s participants have grown significantly since its start in 2020, and this year the event will spread to 13 different states.
Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to volunteer for the event, according to a University news release.
Thomas said that volunteers will be required to go through a quick naloxone administration training, which they will in turn give to community members and students as they come to get naloxone
“[Volunteers] are just kind of helping things run smoothly from the receiving of the kit to getting the training, and handing it off and just keeping things organized and flowing,” he said.
Those interested in volunteering for on or off-campus stations can sign up on SignUpGenius or contact Wes Thomas at WThomas2@mail.wvu.edu or 304-293-3573.
Student organizations, departments and classrooms can request Naloxone training outside of Save a Life Day by visiting the WELLWVU website.
“If you're not sure, Narcan is always a good option,” Thomas said.