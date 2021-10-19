Morgantown residents will have the opportunity to safely discard unwanted medications at the University Police Department Saturday, Oct. 23, as part of the National Drug Take Back Day.
The event will be hosted by UPD and WVU’s Office of Health Promotion and Wellness.
“This is really an opportunity for the community to get rid of medicines that may be in their houses, apartments, or dorms so we can keep those medicines from becoming dangerous,” University Police Captain Sherry St. Clair said in a press release.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Take Back Day gives residents a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
A 38-gallon medication disposal kiosk will be available at University Police Department’s lobby, located at 992 Elmer Prince Drive. Individuals will be able to safely dispose of unwanted medications at the kiosk year-round.
All individuals who dispose of medicine are guaranteed anonymity and will not be required to present an ID upon dumping, per protocols from the DEA.
The University will accept any prescription medications, over-the-counter medications and liquid medication bottles that are less than four ounces.
“By participating in National Drug Take Back Day, we, as students, are committed to bettering the well-being of our community,” said Lauren Hooper, APhA-ASP Operation Substance Use Disorders Co-Chair.