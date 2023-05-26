The MedExpress Girls on the Run of North Central West Virginia will host their 5K Saturday, May 27, at the Coliseum Parking Lot.
Girls on the Run is a volunteer-led national youth development program that teaches girls in third through eighth-grade life skills like building self-confidence and healthy habits while training to run a 5K.
The 10-week program is present in every state, including Washington D.C., Canada and Ottawa and is the largest 5K series in the country by number of events with over 330 annually, according to a press release.
Girls on the Run of North Central WV began in 2007 and has since served 5,196 girls across the state, according to the organization’s website.
This season, Girls on the Run of North Central WV, which had over 350 girls participate across Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston, Barbour and Lewis counties, partnered with Med Express as the title sponsor and choice urgent care for the program.
Registration, packet pick-up and other festivities will begin at 9 a.m. on the band practice area, and the run will begin at 10 a.m. While pre-registration is encouraged, same-day registration is also offered for $30.
According to the press release, around 900 runners are expected.
To learn more about Girls on the Run or how to register or volunteer for the 5K visit www.gotrncwv.com.