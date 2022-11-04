High Street Canteen’s beer and wine license was suspended last week following a violation that took place in September, according to the West Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control Administration.
Gig Robinson, a spokesperson for ABCA, said the restaurant’s license will be revoked until Dec. 10, pending investigation results.
Robinson didn’t share specifics of the violation, citing the investigation’s ongoing nature. But he said outcomes could include “warnings, monetary fines, license restrictions, suspension or revocation of the license.”
Canteen’s business owner, Jaison Rechter, said the restaurant was suspended on Oct. 27 for an underage violation.
“It was the only [violation] in three years that I've owned the business that we serve somebody underage,” he said. “I mean, obviously ABCA has rightfully so been in there checking on us.”
Rechter said he intends to fully reopen in December with “more heightened awareness” of state regulations.
“We're gracious enough to still be able to sell food, no alcohol,” Rechter said. “So, we do have some loyal customers that are stopping by for some food while open during the day — not nearly the business we do normally. But it's something that helps keep a couple of people employed through this; otherwise, they would be, you know, unemployed. So, we're getting the best we can.”
He added that state officials have restricted the restaurant’s hours of operation between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. until the suspension is lifted.
“We're going to take it as a learning experience and opportunity to get things right and reset expectations,” Rechter said.
The Daily Athenaeum will file a Freedom of Information Act request for documents detailing the offense after ABCA completes its investigation into Canteen.