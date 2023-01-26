The Monongalia County Canine Adoption Center experienced a significant increase in pet returns and strays last year, making it one of the first years that director Dana Johnson saw animals euthanized in order to make room in the shelter.
Before 2022, Johnson said she only ever had to euthanize animals if they were extremely sick or injured or if they showed aggressive behaviors that posed a risk to the safety of other dogs, prospective adopters or community members.
However, the canine center euthanized 140 dogs in 2022, almost 100 more than the 58 dogs euthanized in 2021. Additionally, the shelter euthanized 414 cats in 2022 compared to 411 in 2021.
“It’s kind of a shock to your system after you have invested so much of your time, and your mental effort, your physical effort, and then for that to happen, and I don’t have answers to why and I don’t know why,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she’s been asked why the canine center doesn’t go no-kill, but she doesn’t believe that is the best solution.
“I think, you know, a lot of people, they see the kill, they see that we euthanize, and they think that we are bad, but I’ll tell you what, that is not even any of it because all of us are there for the right reasons…which is to protect the dogs and cats and protect the people,” Johnson said.
Johnson attributes some of the shelter’s overwhelming population to more adoptions during the pandemic and the lack of animal-to-animal socialization during quarantine.
“They’re [pandemic pet owners] getting out with their dogs, and their dogs are not doing so well with other dogs around or other people because it’s not something they’re used to, and they are a structured animal,” Johnson said, noting that most people might not have realized this when they first adopted during the pandemic.
The shelter’s population also increased overwhelmingly last year, taking in a total of 1,032 cats and 595 dogs in 2022 compared to a total of 881 cats and 479 dogs in 2021.
But the center is working to combat these trends.
Last year, the shelter began requiring all prospective adopters to fill out an application to assess their readiness to own a pet.
“We have never had an application, but we did see the need for it, not just in student population, but in general population in Monongalia County,” Johnson said.
Though the application may seem daunting at other shelters, Johnson said that MCCAC’s process is much simpler.
“Our goal is not to refuse people. It is to encourage them and educate them,” Johnson said.
“We want you to know what you’re getting into and who you’re taking into your life and who is going to be staying there hopefully for a really long time.”
The application asks prospective adopters for proof of rabies vaccination for all their current pets from a veterinarian if they are already pet owners, which is required by the state. Still, applicants are not turned away should they not have up-to-date vaccinations.
“Sometimes we’ll get applicants who were not aware that they had to have their rabies vaccinated regularly by state law, you know, so that is helpful because many of them will go home. They will have their animals vaccinated, they will establish a care plan with their vet or a new vet, and they’ll come back and they’ll adopt that animal if it’s still there for adoption,” Johnson said.
Additionally, applicants are asked to prove that their lease or rental agreement allows pets and that any pet fees are being paid.
Applicants are not turned away if they are first-time pet owners.
Johnson said the shelter works with prospective pet owners to ensure they are able to adopt if they really want to.
“We’re looking for accountability, that you are responsible. We’re not looking for over-the-top, like flea treatments every day. We are looking for what is required by the state,” she said.
Johnson said that the canine center also collaborates with neighboring no-kill shelters in the community to help animals that are sociable, rescuable or rehabilitable in finding new homes.
There are several different ways that animals are categorized when brought into the shelter, including owner surrenders and strays and police- or animal control- removal.
Owner surrenders can mean a couple of different things to the shelter.
Either a pet owner decides to return their pet for various reasons, or an individual who found a lost pet or stray brings them to the shelter without notifying the shelter first after a five-day period, the required holding period for strays.
If you find a stray or lost pet, Johnson said it is best to email the shelter immediately with a couple of photographs and your information.
Those who contacted the shelter after finding a lost animal and can no longer continue watching it can still bring them to the shelter to either sign it over as an owner surrender or list it as a stray, which makes the founder untraceable. Signing over a lost or found pet as an owner surrender allows the shelter to neuter, spay, assess, euthanize or list the animal for adoption, varying on the circumstances.
Despite the difficult year, Johnson is hopeful that the shelter will be able to continue making a difference in the community.
“We’re getting better. We’re all dealing with it. We’re all going to be okay. We’re going to keep making a difference.”