Morgantown police and firefighters have filed lawsuits against the city over allegedly “retaliating” against them by cutting their wages and benefits.
Last week, local police and firefighter unions released a joint vote of “no confidence” in the city of Morgantown, saying that they have “no belief that the city of Morgantown can competently administer public safety,” as first reported by MetroNews.
Three days later, 48 firefighters and 43 police officers from the Morgantown City Police and Fire Departments filed two individual lawsuits against the city. They alleged that it lowered the workers’ wages and benefits to punish them for litigation they filed over underpayment and a lack of transparency.
According to the new lawsuits, the city’s “retaliation” not only affects firefighters and police officers directly but also jeopardizes public safety.
Most of the staff who signed the lawsuits are members of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 313 and Mon-Preston Fraternal Order of Police Local 87 unions.
In August 2019, union firefighters filed a civil action against the city alleging that it had failed to pay the agreed-upon holiday premium.
In April 2021, the firefighters filed a demand for a public hearing, citing what they believed was an illegal annual $2,000 reduction in pay. In May of that year, union police officers filed a petition against Morgantown over creating the Citizens Police Review Board, arguing that the board’s powers were reserved for the Civil Service Commission.
Union police filed a lawsuit that same month against the city alleging it had failed to produce documents in a FOIA request for the release of a wage and compensation study.
Now, the city workers say that the city of Morgantown has responded to these past lawsuits by lowering their pay and benefits.
The lawsuits say Morgantown implemented a new pay scheme on July 1 this year, which changed the way firefighters and police officers are paid their wages and benefits.
According to the firefighters, the new pay scheme eliminated these pay raises: “Master Firefighter,” a title given at the 10-year mark in the firefighter’s career; hazard pay for “work involving physical hardship; longevity pay, given to veteran firefighters to “entice” them to remain firefighters; and shift differential pay, which is given to firefighters who work hours outside of a regular daytime shift.
The city also allegedly removed the emergency overtime pay increase for firefighters who work hours outside of their regular shift to respond to a call, as well as the special pay rate for firefighters and police officers to work West Virginia University football games.
However, the workers said they were told by the city that they have now agreed to pay the special rate during football games to incentivize them to work. They said this proves the changes in pay are “arbitrary” and “designed only to punish or retaliate” against them.
In addition, the firefighters claimed that the new pay scheme limits the amount of paid time off they can accrue and eliminates sick time.
Under the new pay scheme, the firefighters said that they could lose an average of almost $1,200 a year.
The police officers alleged that the city removed their ability to accrue sick leave, additional vacation leave and holiday leave.
The firefighters and police officers are alleging that the city created this new pay scheme as “retaliation” against their previous lawsuits and therefore violated the W.Va. Constitutional right to petition for a redress of grievances, the Wage Payment and Collection Act and the Whistleblower law, among other counts.
The workers are seeking compensation over “damages,” including but not limited to “mental suffering and mental anguish, past and future lost enjoyment of life, past and future humiliation, embarrassment, indignity and shame, economic damages, diminished earning capacity and future lost wages.” They also ask for interest and attorney fees and costs.
This comes at a time when Morgantown police and fire departments are facing staffing shortages.
As of August, the Morgantown Police Department had only 55 of its 76 officer positions filled.
The officers claim that the city is downplaying the effect of low staffing and has recently announced “retention bonuses” to keep officers on duty.
Additionally, the firefighters reported that minimum staffing requirements of at least four firefighters per fire truck and two fire trucks per fire are rarely met. The firefighters claim that they are regularly scheduled to work over 800 hours or 40% more than the average 40-hour-per-week employee in a year.
The firefighters also said that, according to the wage and compensation study, Morgantown firefighters are below the 50th percentile in wages and compensation.
The workers who filed the lawsuits predicted that staffing shortages would worsen under the new pay scheme, as workers may find jobs elsewhere, which would negatively impact their ability to protect the public.
Chief Eric Powell told The Daily Athenaeum in an interview that the staff shortage would not diminish service.
However, the officers’ lawsuit alleges that even more officers are looking for positions elsewhere as a result of the change in pay and benefits, and “public safety is ensured by a strong, fully staffed, and well-equipped police department.”
These lawsuits against the city are a continuation of the grievances reported by the city workers.