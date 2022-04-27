Many customers were shocked earlier this month when Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza, a pizza shop popular with West Virginia University students for its late-night hours, suddenly closed.
Lotsa had been in business on High Street for almost seven years.
“The last two years were very difficult on the restaurant and ultimately, we have decided that it’s time to say goodbye,” Lotsa business owners wrote in an Instagram post.
However, customers weren’t the only ones surprised by the sudden closure.
Former employees of the restaurant told The Daily Athenaeum that they were blindsided by the news, leaving over a dozen staffers suddenly without a job.
“I was furious, to be honest,” said Kenzie Cool, a Lotsa employee at the time of the closure. “They really just pulled this on us out of nowhere, knowing that we’re all struggling college students that needed this job to survive. And they gave us no warning, no heads up. It was very disrespectful.”
Cool said she was notified of her termination the same day Lotsa announced its closure. Just hours before her shift, she said her general manager called to say that she and all other employees were laid off, effective immediately.
“They literally told us that day,” Cool said. “No warning or anything like that. So she was very emotional about it because she knows how much it meant to us to have this job.”
Connor White, another former Lotsa employee at the time of the closure, said he had also received no prior warning that Lotsa would be closing. He said he was even told he was going to be promoted to a shift-leader’s position and turned down another job offer as a result.
“[The general manager] was crying on the phone. She’s like, ‘It’s over, there’s no more Lotsa,’” White said. “So, I was just kind of in shock because I thought I had a little bit of a secure job … the rest of the day I was like, what am I going to do now?”
White said he and other employees had even prepped food that weekend and deep cleaned, having no idea that they would be closing. He said employees were paid that week for the shift they did not work, but they never received any contact from upper management other than the call from the general manager, who told them she was also let go without notice.
The DA made multiple attempts to contact Lotsa management. Two former general managers declined to comment, and numerous attempts to contact Lotsa ownership and upper management went unreturned.
Even before the sudden closure, the pizza shop was not a great place to work, former employees said.
“I feel like Lotsa has this really high profile, like general communal love, and I understand it was because it was the late night pizza joint everybody loves. Everybody goes there and gets a drunken pizza,” former employee Tyler Shaver said. “But nobody ever thought about what actually went down there.”
Shaver, who worked at Lotsa between 2017-2019, said he experienced several violent outbursts from late-night customers who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
“I was in many physical altercations with customers that came in there that were very hot-headed and drunk and attempted to fight us, or others,” he said. “And when they tried to fight others, we had to step into it. It was not a safe environment to work in at all.”
Shaver said Lotsa hired security guards a few times, but they weren’t there every night to deal with hostile customers when those situations arose. He said ensuring the staff’s safety seemed less than important to upper management.
“They would act like immediate attention was being taken to it and then it would just be forgotten in a week, and they’re like ‘Alright, just good luck, survive it,’” Shaver said. “It seemed like bottom of the barrel of their list of concerns.”
Though it’s common for businesses on High Street to hire security, Shaver said Lotsa seemed to be a “hotspot” for physical altercations.
Another former Lotsa employee, who was granted anonymity for fear of retribution from management, said that — apart from the violence — there was also an excessive workload placed on the employees because of understaffing.
The Lotsa employee handbook states that employees were supposed to take short breaks if they worked a six hour shift or more, but the former employee said it was never mentioned to any of the staff members when they were too busy, or they were “chastised” for taking breaks at all.
Eventually, working into the early hours of the morning after a long night shift became normal, especially when the staff had to clean up the store after a night of violent customers.
“Working late nights at Lotsa was horrible,” the former employee said. “And we even voiced our opinion that our safety wasn’t being made important to us, because there were always fights in the store, and it would always be trashed.”
No matter how bad it became, three former employees said they could not close the store — even when the stone stopped moving in the oven or when there was a flood down High Street and the staff had to squeegee a “few inches” of water out of the store.
Emily Daley-Taylor, another former Lotsa's employee, recalled yelling at violent customers during the mask mandate so often that she got laryngitis and missed work for a week.
In August of 2021, Daley said she and several other employees signed a letter of resignation. They cited the “disrespect” they felt from upper management and the general disregard of their physical and mental health.
Cool, one of the employees who worked up until the sudden closure, said that working conditions improved once they hired a new general manager to organize operations and work alongside the employees. She said that the new general manager was able to hire several new employees to lighten the workload, along with a few older staff members who were more adept at handling violent customers.
Still, they were lacking in security, and Cool said she felt generally unsafe and worked long hours for a low hourly wage, although she did not know about Lotsa’s working conditions until after she took the job.
“If I had heard about it before,” she said. “I don’t think I would have joined.”