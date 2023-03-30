The Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) offers free STI testing and resources to students and other members of the WVU and Morgantown communities.
All tests are kept completely confidential and are performed free of charge. The department also offers free treatment for certain STIs and referrals to specialists if a patient tests positive.
“I don’t think a lot of students or a lot of people in the community are aware of the free and confidential services we offer,” Jennifer Goldcamp, director of nursing for the MCHD, said.
The MCHD offers testing for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV. Self-swab tests are also available for chlamydia and gonorrhea.
Treatment for certain STIs may require payment, but it can be charged to students’ insurance.
“[For] Hepatitis C, there is treatment. It’s very expensive treatment that is covered by most insurance, and we would also be able to make referrals,” Goldcamp said.
After a patient is tested, their test is sent to the West Virginia Office of Laboratory Services for processing. Results are usually available in a week, Goldcamp said in an email.
Patients will be called by a nurse to inform them of their results once they are available.
While STIs such as Hepatitis B are incurable, they can be treated to manage symptoms. The department offers resources to educate the community on how to prevent transmission and infection.
“There’s no [cure] for Hepatitis B, but we do offer vaccines that protect against that, and our nurses can educate you, our community, our patients who come in, and [they are] happy to check their immunization status,” Goldcamp said.
Goldcamp said that MCHD’s resources are important because they provide students with the means to get tested for STIs privately.
“My children are in college. I appreciate their open communication, but some things they want to keep private, including some STI screening,” Goldcamp said.
MCHD also offers free birth control, another resource that remains confidential.
“Sometimes you just don’t want to use your doctor, or maybe you know the people who are in your doctor’s office,” Goldcamp said. “A lot of people come to the health department for just that confidentiality.”
MCHD is open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located at 453 Van Voorhis Rd.
Students interested in being tested should make an appointment by calling 304-598-5119.
For more information, visit the Monongalia County Health Department website.