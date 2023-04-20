Once a month, college students and Morgantown natives alike gather for Bingo with Larry at AntiquiTea House.
Hosted by Floyd Lorenzo “Larry” Stead, Bingo with Larry has been occurring regularly for two years. While attendance was fairly low at first, the event has gathered a huge following over time.
“It has gotten bigger every time,” Traci Stead, co-owner of AntiquiTea House and daughter-in-law of Larry, said. “For quite a while, maybe we might have three people, and then we might have twenty people. We never knew from one week to the next. But the last several months, it’s been pretty full.”
Larry Stead said that at one point, extra bingo cards had to be bought to accommodate the dozens of people in attendance.
“We can get about 50 [people],” Larry Stead said. “There have been times where the back rooms were filled, every table was filled, a couple extra chairs, and there were people standing along the walls.”
Traci Stead knows that people are drawn in by the game of bingo itself. However, she also feels another huge factor is Larry.
“We had just been advertising as bingo. I put posters up from the shop with all of our events for the month, and Larry wanted to know why his name wasn’t up there when other people’s names were,” Traci Stead said. “And so I just said ‘Ok, Bingo with Larry.’ And so when I advertised it on the Visit Mountaineer Country app, I just did Bingo with Larry, and suddenly, everyone came. And it was like, ‘We wanna know who this Larry guy is,’ and it just became something.”
Larry Stead, who's a West Virginia native, is a retired WVU professor of educational psychology. He taught from 1970 to 2006.
“I worked with teachers all my life, taught for several years before coming over here, was an administrator, and then when I gave up administration, I went into teaching for the University,” Larry Stead said. “I’ve always loved the teachers that I taught and to meet teachers.”
His role in the game is to announce the numbers and act as the master of ceremonies for the event. He has his own custom teal t-shirt that reads “Bingo Larry.”
Larry said he loves to host bingo because of the interactions he has with new people.
“It’s just a neat thing. It helps the kids,” he said. “And I enjoy people. Always have.”
While Larry Stead said he enjoys many aspects of hosting bingo, he said his favorite memories have been those with the children who participate.
“There are a lot of youngsters that come with mom, and sometimes they need help when they go ‘bingo.’ It’s neat when they get all excited,” he said. “That’s my favorite.”
AntiquiTea hosts events like Bingo with Larry in hopes of providing students with fun, safe activities and encouraging community involvement.
On April 29, AntiquiTea will be hosting a community party. The event will feature community organizations and live musicians.
“We have two taglines. The first one is 'where time is different,' and the second one is ‘where community is encouraged,’” Traci Stead said. “We do lots of things to encourage people to be a part of this community in Morgantown.”
To learn more about Bingo with Larry and keep up with AntiquiTea House events, visit the AntiquiTea Facebook page.