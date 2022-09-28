The Monongalia County Board of Education is sticking to its decision to remove pride flags displayed in classrooms, pending further discussion.
Last month, board members ordered the removal of pride flags in schools across the county after reassessing a policy established in 2020. The decision prompted many to protest Tuesday’s board meeting where the policy was revisited for public discussion.
Dozens of people, including parents, teachers and students, spoke out during the meeting. A majority expressed concern with the ban on pride flags.
Ahead of the meeting, people with Morgantown Pride and other concerned community members gathered outside of the meeting's location, covered head to toe in rainbows in solidarity with the LGBTQ community.
Signs and clothing displayed messages of support, saying that the pride flag is apolitical in nature and only meant to make students feel accepted and safe in their school environment.
Among those in attendance was Morgantown Pride president Ash Orr, who founded the group and organized the protest to show support for LGBTQ students and faculty who could not attend the meeting.
“We are just here to kind of amplify them right now, as well as speak on their behalf because some of them do not feel safe coming forward because they fear retaliation,” Orr said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum. “We are here to not only help them, but we also, as a board, want to make sure that future students, faculty and staff that go through these halls are able to feel safe and represented.”
In the meeting, Orr referenced an email sent by a member of Mass Resistance, a national anti-LGBTQ group, to them and members of the Board of Education. They added that the email was shared with students, teachers and parents in Monongalia County.
The email outlined religious beliefs and online references against the LGBTQ community in general, encouraging the BOE’s decision to ban the flag, according to Orr.
Orr said the email is an example of the platform that is given to “hate speech” and “hate crimes” by making it acceptable to say that the pride flag, a symbol for the community, is political.
“It’s the kids, the faculty and the staff who are inundated with this harassment and hatred every day in an environment where they’re supposed to be feeling safe,” they said. “That’s what scares me.”
The same concern was evident from several students, staff and parents that spoke against the ban, saying that children feel less safe in public schools without the pride flag displayed in the classroom.
In fact, several students testified during the meeting that they or their peers have witnessed an increase in bullying targeted at members of the LGBTQ community as a result of the removal of pride flags.
Reverend Jenny Williams of the Wesley United Methodist Church also attended both the protest and the meeting and said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum that she is one of several religious leaders in the area who believe that “everyone was made in God’s image,” discrediting the common argument that religion provides a foundation for the opposition of the LGBTQ community.
Williams brought a letter to the meeting signed by 18 religious leaders in the community who support the displaying of pride flags in the classroom.
Two other letters were presented, one from each high school in the county and signed by faculty in opposition of the ban as a way to show support for students.
“We support the efforts of all educators who choose to display pride flag stickers and other signs that encourage acceptance, identity and peace,” Daniel Summers, an English teacher at University High School, said.
Some attendees even argued that the pride flag is a symbol of acceptance, saying that students may be more likely to attend a school they feel accepted in.
“Research shows that commitment to diverse, inclusive spaces creates positive learning outcomes for all students. It promotes creativity, improves their cognitive skills and critical thinking and prepares them for adulthood and civic engagement,” Mandy Sanchez, professor of sociology and criminology at West Virginia University, said.
Other attendees who agree with the BOE decision to remove pride flags said that the symbol hinders education, as they feel the pride flag represents an ideology that does not belong in classrooms. Some argued that the American flag shows blanket acceptance for all communities.
In the end, superintendent Eddie Campbell reinforced the decision, supporting himself with statements from legal advisors. He said removing the pride flags from classrooms falls in line with the BOE policy that states “non-school related activities, including political activities, do contribute to a positive learning climate and may be disruptive, divisive and distracting.”
Campbell said there will not be any consequences for teachers who had not removed their pride flags before the BOE’s discussion, and the flag will still be permissible to be hung during club time and may be presented on articles of clothing and personal items.
“There’s no intention for the board to take any action at all on the policy,” he said. “The board could, if they would want to do something in the future … to ask me as the superintendent to put this on a future agenda for consideration to officially change the policy as it has been interpreted.”
Board of Education member, Daniel Berry said that he was concerned about the wording of the policy, stating that the policy only specifically references political literature that can be interpreted as candidates and campaigns, which would not include the pride flag.
Board of Education member, Jennifer Hagerty, said that she is concerned that the board could get into a legal dispute over claims that the decision violates freedoms given by the First Amendment and Title IX, citing the Tinker v. Des Moines supreme court decision.
President of the BOE Ron Lytle concluded the discussion by saying that only five or six pride flags in both high schools were counted and removed, and the BOE needs to take further action to combat bullying without replacing the flags.
Lytle said that the board has until January or February of next year to discuss how best to make students feel safe in schools, as he believes the state legislature will ban flags except for the American flag in classrooms across the state.