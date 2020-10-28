As of Wednesday morning, Monongalia County early voting totals are expected to surpass the 2016 election total of 20,735 early votes cast.
According to the Monongalia County Clerk’s office, close to 14,000 voters have cast a ballot through early voting already. The last day to participate in early voting is Oct. 31, and the county is seeing an average of 2,000 early votes cast per day.
“We’ll probably break the 20,000 number that we had in 2016,” said Monongalia County Clerk Carye Blaney.
The clerk’s office has processed more than 10,500 absentee ballots, and close to 75% of those have been returned. This is over 10 times the number of absentee ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election due largely to West Virginia allowing voters to cite COVID-19 as a reason for requesting an absentee ballot.
While candidates have held few in-person events face-to-face with voters, Blaney said voters have been doing research for themselves and are actually more interested in this election.
“West Virginia is a proud patriotic state, so they take their voting very seriously,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot more activity for this election.”
West Virginia regularly ranks at the bottom of voter turnout compared to other states. According to data from the U.S. election project, the state ranks 50th in 2016 and improved by one place to 49th in the 2018 midterm elections.
Blaney said early voting is popular but hasn’t increased turnout. She hasn’t seen any changes from the legislature make a difference.
“Overall, I wish I knew what the magic formula was to increase our turnout,” she said.