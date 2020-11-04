Several Republican nominees in West Virginia received a majority of the vote in their respective races statewide, but in Monongalia County, votes often trended in a different direction.
According to results from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, the majority of Monongalia County voters supported Democratic candidates Natalie Tennant for Secretary of State, Sam Brown Petsonk for Attorney General, Bob Beach for Commissioner of Agriculture and John Perdue for Treasurer.
Despite Monongalia County’s efforts, results show all of these candidates lost their races to their Republican opponents.
Even in races where Republicans held the advantage, differentials were often close.
In the gubernatorial election, Republican nominee and incumbent Gov. Jim Justice defeated Democratic nominee Ben Salango by fewer than 500 votes in Monongalia County, according to unofficial results.
For comparison, in 2016, then-Democrat Jim Justice defeated Republican nominee Bill Cole by 1,673 votes in the county.
Votes for the presidential candidates showed similar results, with Republican nominee Donald Trump beating the Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 592 votes, according to unofficial results.
The Republican Party did hold a hefty advantage in one statewide race. In the auditor's race, incumbent J.B. McCuskey earned just under 1,500 votes more than Democratic challenger Mary Ann Claytor — slightly more than 3%.
“There are a number of white, educated liberals that tend to gravitate towards college towns,” said Kathleen Abate, a member of the Monongalia County Democratic Executive Committee. “Plus you have the student vote, and younger voters tend to be more liberal.”
Within the county’s population, Abate said there are many progressive activists in the area who also contribute to making the area more left-leaning.
Abate said the contrast between Monongalia County and other parts of West Virginia can be explained not only by the county’s population, but also its Democratic representatives in the Senate and the House of Delegates.
“They've done a wonderful job for people, and they are accessible to their constituents,” Abate said. “That tends to drive the demographic to the left of center.”