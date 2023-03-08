After two successful Free Naloxone Days last year, the Monongalia County Quick Response Team will host a mini-event tomorrow to ensure students are prepared for spring break.
The Mon County QRT will station at the Student Rec Center, Morgantown Art Party and The Greenbrier Room of the Mountainlair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, the team will have a mobile unit targeting areas that have seen higher amounts of overdose during this time.
“While some parents or even students might think this is overkill for college students having fun at a beach town during spring break, it is very easy for individuals to take what they believe are recreational drugs that unknowingly have been laced with a deadly amount of fentanyl,” Brittany Irick, Mon County QRT coordinator, said in an email.
Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a user-friendly nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can stabilize someone experiencing an overdose for enough time for emergency personnel to arrive.
“Naloxone use can lead to breathing again,” said Jon Dower, executive director of West Virginia Sober Living Solutions and QRT member, in a press release. “Breathing can lead to recovery, productivity and being able to see loved ones again.”
The QRT participated in the first statewide Free Naloxone Day in September of last year after hosting two other community events in fall 2021 and spring 2022. The team distributed over 13,000 doses since 2019, according to Irick.
The QRT also aims to connect those recovering from an overdose with any additional services or resources they might need, including but not limited to peer recovery coaching and finding a rehabilitation facility, according to the press release.
“There is too much pain related to opioids, too many parents left without children, too many grandparents raising grandchildren. We can do better as West Virginians. Naloxone gives us the chance to not lose an entire generation of those we love,” Dower said.
In addition to free naloxone, the Mon County QRT will be distributing fentanyl test strips and administering COVID-19 and flu vaccines to those interested.
For those who are unable to attend and would like to receive a kit and training, contact Joe Klass of the Monongalia County Health Department’s Threat Preparedness program at Joseph.L.Klass@wv.gov.
Wes Thomas of WELLWVU conducts monthly trainings and can be reached at w.thomas2@mail.wvu.edu.
WELLWVU also offers free fentanyl test strips to students for pick-up upon request. More information on this resource can be found well.wvu.edu.
The next statewide event will be held on Sept. 14 with additional locations. Visit monchd.org for more information.