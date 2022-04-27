The Monongalia County Quick Response Team (QRT) will offer free two-dose naloxone kits at several locations across Morgantown as part of their Save a Life event on May 7.
Naloxone, sometimes referred to as Narcan, is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. It can be administered nasally using a single-use package, according to a press release.
“Our community has made great strides in working together to fight the opioid epidemic,” said Russell Wyatt, a peer recovery coach with West Virginia Sober Living and a member of the QRT. “I believe this is a great opportunity for us to continue the good work.”
The Monongalia County QRT began meeting with the Monongalia County Health Department three years ago, according to the press release. The team is made up of members from the MCHD, WV Peers, addiction specialists, law enforcement, EMS, health care workers, social agencies and faith groups.
In September 2021, the QRT distributed more than 700 naloxone kits during their last Save a Life Day. This year, the event will include on-site training to administer naloxone.
As the opioid epidemic continues across West Virginia, the Monongalia County QRT urges the community to learn more about substance misuse and how naloxone can be used to save a life.
“Recently, there has been an increased incidence of fentanyl added to other drugs like cocaine, methamphetamines and ecstasy,” said Joe Klass, chief of operations of MCHD Threat Preparedness and a paramedic who teaches naloxone administration.
Klass also said that learning about naloxone is important for anyone to have because fentanyl is often laced in other drugs or disguised as other pill medications.
“There are also numerous reports of fentanyl being pressed into pills to resemble other types of medications,” Klass continued. “One of the takeaways from this is the importance of having naloxone and naloxone training, even if you don’t think you will have any interactions with opioids or opioid use.”
Between members of WV PEERS, a network of certified peer recovery coaches with lived addiction experience, and Klass, 2,200 naloxone trainings have been held in Monongalia County since the QRT’s inception, with 6,000 doses of naloxone distributed.
“The training is fast, easy and, more importantly, it will give participants the knowledge, skills and confidence to save a life,” said Klass. “In medicine, it’s rare to have a drug that is easy to administer, highly effective and that works quickly. Naloxone is all three of these things, and it’s important that we promote its use and give access to this life-saving drug in all populations.”
The two-dose kits will be available at eleven stations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The locations include:
- McDonald’s (Sabraton, Star City, Westover, Suncrest Towne Centre and Pierpont Center)
- Mountainlair Green
- WVU Student Rec Center
- Pierpont Landing Pharmacy
- 7-Eleven in Blacksville
- Hotel M on Saratoga Ave.
- Woodland United Methodist Church on the Mileground
In addition to the naloxone kits, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the Sabraton and Westover McDonald’s, the Mountainlair, Hotel M and Woodland United Methodist Church. Rapid HIV testing will also be offered at the Sabraton McDonald’s location.
For more information on health and wellness in Monongalia County, go to monchd.org. You can also follow the health department on Facebook and Twitter @WVMCHD and on Instagram at #wvmchd.