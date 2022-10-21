Morgantown community members gathered Thursday night to honor domestic violence victims and survivors at Woodburn Circle. Attendees shared stories and resources and held a moment of silence for local victims of domestic violence.
The vigil was put on by the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center in partnership with the West Virginia University Office of Equity Assurance and WVU Believe Them, as October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.
This was the vigil’s first year back in person and on WVU’s campus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hannah Rhea, community facilitator and victim advocate for the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center, said she was grateful to have the event available to students.
“College campuses, people ages 18 to 24, are the most victimized. So what better place than a college campus to come in, let people know what resources are out there, and what their options are if something were to happen to them,” Rhea said in an interview.
The vigil opened with Rhea providing a brief history of the recognition of domestic violence across the nation before moving into the reading of a poem titled, “Remember My Name,” by Kimberly A. Collins.
Brooklyn Milam, president of WVU Believe Them recited it to demonstrators in the candlelight.
“If my death reminds you how beautiful, how worthy you really are. If my death reminds you to honor all you are daily, then remember my name. Shout it from the center of your soul. Wake me in my grave. Let me know my living was not in vain,” she said.
WVU Believe Them is a sexual assault awareness, education, prevention and advocacy student organization that has held campus activities throughout the month to bring attention to domestic violence and offer resources to students.
The organization has a Silent Witness Exhibit on display this week in the Vandalia Lounge of the Mountainlair to provide students with insight into the lives of victims of domestic violence.
Milam said she wants students to know that WVU Believe Them is here to support students at all times.
“One of the main things that we believe and like to voice is that we show up for students. We come to events, we host events, we worry about prevention efforts, work with university officials, other students and student organizations to make our presence known,” she said. “We want people to know that we're not backing down. We're not shutting up.”
Rhea recognized local victims by reading off a list of their names, followed by a moment of silence in their honor.
The event was closed out by Margaret Vondoltren, the Title IV prevention education specialist, who both commemorated victims and offered resources. She said there is always more than can be done, and posed a final question to attendees.
“What I want to close out to all of you is, what's next? What's next? Because you can all find ways to prevent violence,” she said.