Morgantown City Council made a unanimous decision to discuss a nuisance ordinance that would regulate properties used for criminal activities to a future agenda.
"I don’t feel like this is the appropriate time at all for us to be addressing something like this,” said Councilman Zackery Cruze during Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting. “As we can see based on the discussion of the council tonight there are far more emergency measures regarding the COVID-19 crisis that our city should be addressing.”
According to the ordinance, if a premise is being used for illegal activities including drug trafficking or theft of personal property or storage stolen goods it would be considered a nuisance.
The ordinance applies to properties with two or more violations within 12 months or if the offense for which the property is used is punishable by imprisonment for one year or more.
Penalties for violations include fines of $250 for first offense, $500 for the second and up to $1,000 for following offenses.
The ordinance could also affect landlords. According to the ordinance, anyone who owns, manages or controls any premise and does not report illegal activity can be held accountable.
“I don’t think it is fair to punish people based on the actions of one person within the household,” said Gabriella Lebo, a resident of Morgantown and a WVU student who spoke during the public portion of the meeting. “If someone living within my house were to commit a violation that violates this ordinance if it were to pass, I don’t want to be left on the street and homeless.”
Lebo said the ordinance should also be set aside due to current circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said risking putting more people out on the street would only increase the chance of the virus continuing to spread.
Megan Govindan, another WVU student and Morgantown resident, said an issue with the ordinance is that because of the way it is written, it may result in some people being evicted before they are found guilty.
She said because of the current state of emergency, she also feels if passed, the ordinance would be a public safety risk.
“As we think about the impact this is going to have in terms of a public health perspective in a time of pandemic, we can’t really go on with good conscience evicting entire families for the actions of one person,” Govindan said.