Gritstone Climbing + Fitness will host an open house for all West Virginia University and Fairmont State University students on Jan. 21.
Students with a valid student ID will be able to use Gritstone’s climbing, yoga, and fitness facilities for free from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Equipment rentals are included in the free event.
The climbing facility is the largest in West Virginia and is supervised by expert rock climbers. It is located at 1901 Eljadid St. in Morgantown.
In addition to the climbing, Gritstone offers a full-service fitness center, yoga studio, and locker room.
Typically, a day pass for the entire facility is $18.75 for adults, $15 for students, and $12 for children ages 4 to 13. Day passes are only $12 for the yoga and fitness use only.
Bi-weekly and annual memberships are also available.
Gritstone’s owner, Chris Bailey, is a former WVU graduate who wanted to expand his love of climbing to the community.
“Everyone involved in Gritstone’s planning and development had the goal to build a world-class facility that fosters a strong community feel,” said Matthew Hulet, general manager of Gritstone.
Hulet said he hopes that introducing Gritstone to students will help them make connections through shared interest in a positive environment.
For more information, visit https://climbgritstone.com/.