Hundreds of students at Morgantown High School walked out of class Wednesday in protest of the Monongalia County Board of Education’s recent ban on pride flags in the classroom.

Delegate Danielle Walker, Morgantown Pride founder Ash Orr, members of American Civil Liberties Union and other community members showed up outside of the school in solidarity with the students who shared their stories, their concerns and their pride.

Among the students who spoke at the gathering was Aaron Reedy and Lonnie Medley, president and vice president of Sex and Gender Acceptance student group (SAGA) at the high school.

“I am a person of color who is also queer,” Medley said. “I have a hard time at this school, and having pride flags, especially the progress flag, was very nice. But they took that away from us, and it’s so unfortunate.”

“We do need the flag. We need to be represented.”

At a Monongalia County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, county superintendent Eddie Campbell reinforced the decision by the board to remove pride flags from classrooms, saying they are interpreted as “political literature.”

This literature would be banned from classrooms under a policy by the board in 2020.

Mon County BOE reaffirms decision to ban pride flags in schools The Monongalia County Board of Education is sticking to its decision to remove pride flags d…

Some students who attended the board meeting had the chance to voice their concerns, with many claiming that the pride flag was not only a symbol for the community, but it also directly affects the level of safety of LGBTQ students in school.

“A couple weeks ago, I polled some people if they experienced heightened bullying since the flags were down – 54% of the people I polled said that they or friends of theirs have been bullied since the flags went down,” Kira Barnes-Marra, an MHS student and member of SAGA said.

In fact, many students testified at the meeting that, without the pride flags, they no longer feel like they have a safe space at school.

“This year, I have personally not really received much harassment or bullying, maybe a little bit from some freshmen, but I think this year, it definitely feels worse. People feel more emboldened even if they’re not directly saying anything,” Reedy said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum last week.

Some students shared stories of having been bullied in the past or treated poorly by family members as a result of being a member of the LGBTQ community. To them, having pride flags in the classroom made it clear that there was a space where they were accepted.

“I don’t feel supported in a school that is supposed to support me, to educate me. I feel like my identity is being ripped away from me. And for what,” Patricia Nwoko, another MHS student who attended the walkout said.

Signs and speakers outside of the school, for the most part, said the same thing: the pride flag represents identity and is not inherently political.

“The time is right now that we stop the misinformation, the miscommunication that one flag is political. It is not,” Walker said. “This flag identifies who we are.”

“I am so proud of you West Virginians. You are present leaders today. You are peacemakers today. You are making history today,” Walker said. “Mountaineers are supposed to be always free. But if one of us ain’t free, none of us are free.”

Students of MHS cheered, covered in rainbow flags, stickers and ornaments as cars passed by, sounding their horns in support for the group.