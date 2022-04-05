Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza, a late-night favorite of WVU students, is closing after seven years of business on High Street, according to its owners.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza on High Street in Downtown Morgantown," Lotsa said in a post on Instagram. "We want to thank each one of our guests and employees for supporting us for almost 7 years. We are extremely humbled that so many embraced Lotsa and that we were able to keep the restaurant going as long as we did."
The pizza shop is closing due to challenges from the past two years amid the pandemic, according to the post.
"Last night 4/4 we served our last pizza and will miss it dearly," Lotsa said. "Morgantown will always hold a special place in our heart. So many great memories were made at 419 High Street, even the ones you can't remember."
Lotsa first greeted the pizza lovers of Morgantown in October 2015, taking over the building that was once occupied by Daniel's Men's Clothing.
The concept for the brick-oven pizza shop began with two graduates, one from Temple University and one from University of Maryland, who decided they wanted to gain experience operating a real restaurant. With the goal of "attacking a college town," Alex Lanasa and Nicole Aust said they fell in love with Morgantown in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum from 2016.