The Morgantown Police Department responded to a reported shooting Sunday evening, leaving one dead at Friendship Manor, an affordable housing community, on Van Vorrhis Road.
Officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound at approximately 6:10 p.m. and have since determined the gunshot was self-inflicted, according to a press release.
Police confirmed in the press release with recovered evidence that the incident was a suicide.
The victim has not been identified to the public.
There is no ongoing threat to the area, according to the press release.
MPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Detective Division at 304-284-7496.