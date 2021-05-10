The Morgantown Police department is investigating the death of a West Virginia University student following an off-campus incident on Thursday, May 6.
Andrew Stacy, City of Morgantown spokesperson, said the investigation is ongoing and the department will release results when it is completed. No further information was available at this time.
The University has notified to the student’s family, said April Kaull, executive director of communications.
"Any time a member of our University family passes away, we feel the loss deeply and mourn together as a campus community," Kaull said. "The Morgantown Police Department notified us of an off-campus incident which resulted in the death of a student, and we are working with the department as its investigation continues."
Counselors are available for students at the Carruth Center at 304-293-4431 or students can text WVU to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line, Kaull said. The Faculty and Staff Assistance Program is also available for employees.
This marks the second death of a WVU student in recent weeks following the passing of Ben Pravecek, a 20-year-old business student from Harpers Ferry. He died on Friday, April 16, following a fall off of the University Avenue parking garage.
According to the WVU Police log, his death is categorized as a suicide and the investigation is ongoing. The WVU Police said in a statement last month that "early indications suggest no foul play was involved."
This story will be updated as more information is made available.