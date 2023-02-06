A video of a Morgantown police officer using physical force in an arrest Friday night is raising concerns on social media.
The Morgantown Police Department issued a statement in response to the video Monday, saying the officer used an “appropriate amount of physical force” during the arrest.
The department provided details about the incident after becoming aware of a “disconcerting video clip circulating on social media, which shows a Morgantown police officer taking an individual to the ground during an arrest.”
TW: Police brutality / violence This video was sent to me last night showing a young individual in downtown Morgantown being body slammed into the ground by police. It’s been reported that this individual suffered injuries. @Morgantown_PD / WVU Police this is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/oBJMSVLAm2— ash (they/he)🏳️⚧️ (@ash_in_wv) February 4, 2023
On Friday, officers responded to a report of domestic violence at Fat Daddy’s Bar and Grill around 11:55 p.m.
Police said the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Massinissa Belkadi of Virginia, attempted to drag his ex-girlfriend out of the bar against her will.
After Belkadi was located, police say he “was uncooperative with the officer and refused to answer the officer or comply with his requests.” The statement said Belkadi then refused to stand up at the request of the officer.
“The officer then lifted Belkadi from his seated position and attempted to place Belkadi’s hands behind his back to be handcuffed,” MPD said. “However, Belkadi actively resisted the officer by grabbing the officer’s arm and attempting to turn back toward the officer. The officer responded to Belkadi’s resistance by taking him to the ground, where he could be safely controlled and handcuffed.”
The video shows the altercation happening outside Chipotle on High Street.
According to police, Belkadi sustained an abrasion to his cheekbone and forehead during the interaction and denied further medical treatment from Monongalia EMS.
Belkadi has since been charged with obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Morgantown police are still investigating the reported domestic violence incident involving Belkadi.
The department did not provide a name for the officer shown in the video.
University Police arrived later to the scene but were not directly involved in the investigation, according to April Kaull, executive director of communications.
“At this time, the University does not believe a University Police officer was involved in the actions shown in the short video clip provided," she said. "A UPD officer who was several feet away at the scene later assisted Morgantown Police officers with de-escalating the situation."
She added that the University Public Safety committee will review the situation.