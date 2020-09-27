Crowds gathered at the Monongalia County Courthouse on Saturday to protest racial injustice in light of recent court rulings in the case involving the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Samm Norris, protest organizer and founder of the Solidarity for Equality and Compassion (SEC), has led multiple marches in support of the BLM movement. She was prepared with water, masks, sign making materials and first aid kits to ensure safety for all who came to participate.
“We just want people to be aware of the horrors that are going on when it comes to racial injustice and policing,” Norris said. “You should not be able to break into someone’s house and shoot them, and we all should be angry about that.”
The crowd of more than 100 individuals, some children, some elderly, looped around High Street, taking over the road chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” and “No justice, no peace. No racist, police.”
March participants came with BLM flags and homemade posters. Drivers revved their engines and honked their horns in support while driving by and, with each shout from passing cars, the crowd shouted Breonna Taylor’s name.
Speeches were given by Norris and West Virginia House Delegate Danielle Walker, as well as fellow protestors, emphasizing the racial injustice that occurs in America.
Michael Washington, a representative of the Black Voter Impact Initiative, passed out flyers and made sure participants were registered to vote and helped them if they were not.
“We want people to know that their voice is power, and that there is power in numbers,” said Washington.
After marching around back to the courthouse, the protest simmered, and participants stayed to connect with one another and share their stories.
“The views that are being reflected now are not the views of the future, Washington said. “They are the views of the past and the present and I want WVU students to know how important it is that they get out and vote.”