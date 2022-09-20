In light of recent talks about removing pride flags in local schools, members of Morgantown Pride are planning a protest ahead of a Monongalia County Board of Education meeting next week.
“Come out to support the LGBTQ+ students and faculty of Mon County Schools and demand the BOE reverse their Pride flag ban,” Morgantown Pride said Tuesday in an Instagram post.
Earlier this month, the school board proposed a decision that would ban Pride flags in public schools in Monongalia County.
School officials said the "political" nature of the flags would cause a "disruptions" in classrooms — outlined in a policy adopted in 2020.
According to the Monongalia County School policy, “Non-school related activities, including political activities, do not contribute to a positive learning climate and may be disruptive, divisive and distracting. Therefore, such activities are not appropriate within the school setting. It is the intention of the board of education to regulate such activities on all board owned or used property, within all school buildings and all school sponsored activities.”
School officials are still debating whether this policy applies to pride flags. The policy will be discussed again during the board's next meeting on Sept. 27.
The protest is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Monongalia County Board of Education building located at 1751 Earl L. Core Road. Morgantown Pride also encourages members to attend the board meeting at 6 p.m.
“Queer community members and allies are encouraged to attend!” Morgantown Pride said.