The opening of a new gun store in Morgantown was the center of debate at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
A number of local residents, state lawmakers and company officials spoke out about the store opening downtown. Some voiced concerns about the store’s proximity to local schools, while others expressed support for the new business.
Many said this was there first time attending a city council meeting.
Big Daddy Guns, the store in question, is expected to open in the coming months and will be located at “The Deck,” a new commercial space located downtown.
Jodi Hollingshead, leader of the Protect Morgantown Initiative, urged those in attendance to support a zone code amendment which would include additional consideration and regulations for gun sales in the community.
“It is apparent that Big Daddy’s company culture is dangerous to our community,” Hollingshead said. “We don’t need the types of firearms that they sell to be available downtown.”
Morgantown currently has no zoning laws that prohibit a gun retailer from opening, but Hollingshead said her organization has submitted a code text change to the city’s planning commission.
Protect Morgantown has gained hundreds of followers in recent days and has over a thousand signatures on a petition to prevent Big Daddy from opening downtown.
She said Big Daddy Guns would be located across from Hazel Ruby McQuain Park, one block from the courthouse (and courthouse square), half a mile from Morgantown High School and less than a mile from almost 20 churches.
Officials from Big Daddy Guns were also in attendance, including the company’s cofounder Sherrie McKnight who traveled from Florida to defend the brand’s business procedures.
“I am aware of and have read your concerns about our store being built in Morgantown, and I came here to give you some perspective,” McKnight said. “Every member of the Big Daddy organization is instilled with three values: teamwork makes the dream work, members first or customers first depending on what area of the organization you work in and most importantly the spirit of excellence. We bring those core values to every community that we become a part of.”
McKnight added he “believes that being helpless or defenseless at the hands of an attacker is a choice.”
Sonda Cheesebrough, a former schoolteacher who taught in Monongalia County for 33 years, raised concerns about the gun store’s close proximity to local schools, including Morgantown High School and WVU.
She referenced statistics on how shooters are likely to be between the ages of 18 and 25.
“This is one small act that we as a community can take on,” she said, urging city council members to keep the store out of the downtown area.
Nicholas Lahera, a spokesperson for Big Daddy Guns, said the company had already been part of the Morgantown community as they’ve served hundreds of customers in West Virginia through its online store.
“This company was started as a means to protect the rights of our fellow Americans and hopefully prevent future senseless tragedies,” Lahera said. “We are working to de-stigmatize gun culture and educate the surrounding community.”
Delegate Evan Hansen expressed support for the new guns store opening downtown, but raised concern over the messages displayed on Big Daddy’s website and social media pages.
One message Hansen referenced from the website says, “In the turbulent times we are living in, the right to keep and bear arms is questioned every day. The left continually infringes on our constitutional rights and shapes the narrative to fit their agenda.”
“I think that these types of statements are unfair,” Hansen said. “I think they’re inflammatory and divisive.”
Three WVU students took to the spoke out about the gun store as well. One said he was in support of the gun store, while the other two expressed concerns about the store’s nearness to campus and the types of weapons that would be sold.
Most residents who spoke at the meeting were concerned about the location of Big Daddy Guns in Morgantown.
Some residents even expressed that they themselves own guns and visit the shooting range, but, however, they do not support this particular store for various reasons pertaining to the organization’s message portrayed on social media.
Anitra Hamilton, President of the NAACP Morgantown/Kingwood, also spoke at the meeting.
“I believe that timing is everything. Timing of what we allow in this city, timing of how we address issues in this city.”
She explained that many of those speaking out against Big Daddy Guns are not against having gun stores in Morgantown, but rather they are against having another gun store put in Morgantown in light of the recent mass shooting epidemic in America.
Hamilton also said people of color are disproportionately affected by gun violence.
“We must band together and put together policies in this city that will protect all of us.”