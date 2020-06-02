The Morgantown Police Department released a statement Monday, stating they support citizens' right to peacefully protest.
According to the statement, "We understand and support our citizens’ right to peacefully protest. This is something that the Morgantown Police Department takes very seriously, and we will always strive to protect the rights of everyone."
The statement also states that the department is trained and has a strict policy for de-escalating situations. It states supervisors review any use of force individually.
In the case it is found that an officer violated any policy, training or law, retraining or disciplinary action will be taken, including termination of the officers position if necessary. Officers will have body camera that can be used to evaluate any inappropriate actions.
According to the statement, "The Morgantown Police Department strives to protect the rights of all citizens and enforce the law equally and justly to all."
On Saturday, students gathered in front of Woodburn Hall on campus. On Tuesday, a "Solidarity Against Police Brutality" protest will take place on High Street.