The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is up for consideration as the site of the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that the state of West Virginia submitted a bid to host the next Olympic Diving Trials just outside of Morgantown.
“Hosting this event would be a tremendous honor for our great state and a big opportunity for many, many reasons,” Justice said. “I’m proud to see our partners in Morgantown stepping up to the plate to take on a project of this magnitude.”
USA Diving plans to conduct site visits in October and November. The winner will be publicly announced sometime in January 2023.