A new potato-themed restaurant is coming to Morgantown.
Taters of Morgantown, a baked potato bar, is expected to open in early March at 994 Willey St., the former location of Cheese Louise.
The new restaurant’s co-owners, Jennings Berry and Christopher Gray, are West Virginia natives and grew up together in Fayette County. Berry is a recent graduate of WVU, while Gray will begin classes in the fall.
Morgantown Taters is not yet a franchise, but Berry said that if the restaurant takes off, they would like to expand.
“I just figured it'd be a nice, affordable way to offer something new and unique for students as well as the Morgantown community,” Berry said. “We're just really excited to be here.”
Menu items will include build-your-own baked potatoes, soups, chili and specialty potatoes with both dine-in or take-out options for customers.
The restaurant will have late hours on weekends, and WVU students will get a 10% discount when they use their student ID.
Build-your-own potatoes will have varied prices, and the specialty potatoes will have their own set pricing. Each potato will be 14 ounces without toppings, and each meat topping will add another two to three ounces.
“No potato would be more than $10 unless they really loaded it up,” Berry said. “[We’re] trying to be affordable and give a whole meal.”
Taters of Morgantown will also be available for delivery or pick up through DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats.
Customers will be able to choose from a variety of toppings for their baked potatoes, including pepperoni, ham, pulled pork, shredded chicken and ground beef.
“The concept is similar to Subway, but with potatoes,” Berry said.
The baked potato bar will offer a variety of vegetable options as well, like lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Soups will include potato soup and Italian wedding soup. The specialty potatoes, also known as the “Greater Taters,” will have their own spot on the menu.
The expected hours of operation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed Monday and Tuesday, according to Berry.