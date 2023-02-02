Morgantown is getting some southern hospitality this spring with a new chicken finger restaurant moving in downtown.
Layne’s Chicken Fingers, a Texas-based restaurant, has plans to open next to Chipotle on High Street in late spring this year, according to company officials.
The Morgantown location will be the first of almost 100 restaurants to open outside of Texas over the next few years as part of an effort to expand the business under 3E Franchise.
Jessica Wilson, director of operations at 3E Franchise, said that franchising Layne’s was a good fit for the brand when looking to expand outside of Texas.
“It’s a great product that was well-thought-out that has such a great reputation,” Wilson said.
Layne’s Chicken was started in 1994 by Mike Layne with the goal of supporting his community. Now, nearly 30 years later, Layne’s dream is expanding north.
Wilson said that the Morgantown location is set to continue this mission by hosting fundraising event nights and embracing the University’s culture.
“It’s all going to be about that 'mountaineer spirit' and what you guys are and why we’re in Morgantown and how appreciative we are to be there,” Wilson said, adding that the restaurant will be decorated in blue and gold.
The restaurant’s menu is simple, serving chicken fingers, sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries and potato salad among a few other things.
Wilson said the restaurant has already begun its hiring process and is looking to hire residents and local students. Those interested in applying should email careers@3efranchise.com or info@3efranchise.com.
She added that the restaurant’s hours of operation allow for them to be flexible with students’ schedules during the semester.
“I’ve been down there a couple of times now, at the site, and just, you know, kind of doing my little visits, and I remember being a young teenager and going and hanging out and everything was open late. You could go anywhere and I was surprised at how that’s not an option anymore, so yes, we’re gonna bring some of that late night back,” Wilson said.
Currently, the restaurant is set to be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to Wilson.
“We’re excited to kind of join the Mountaineer family and be involved in the community as much as possible,” she said.
The project began as a collaboration between Erik Mansmann, former director of operations of 3e, and Henry Wang, principal of TMD holdings. However, Mansmann has since left the project.