Downtown Morgantown has a new late-night restaurant serving a wide range of finger foods.
The restaurant of the same name, Finger Foods, located at 363 High St., opened its doors to the public last week after a several month long process of transforming a former barber shop into a fast food business.
Revel Williams Jr., the restaurant’s owner, moved to Morgantown when he was in middle school and would later attend West Virginia University. Williams said he wanted to bring good food to the place where he grew up.
“This is a friendly city, a good place to live and do business,” he said.
Finger Foods is located in what was formerly “Simple Cuts,” which Williams also owned.
Options at the new restaurant range from chicken to seafood. Williams said the restaurant offers bone-in and boneless wings with 11 different sauces, multiple different versions of french fries and other handhelds, including vegan tenders.
The restaurant also has many different sandwich options, including the “De-Best Chicken Sandwich,” which Williams said sold out just five days after the store's opening.
“We tried to pretty much carry some of the same stuff that Sheetz or any other mainstream restaurant would,” Williams said. “And everything we make is under 10 minutes, so you're not going to be waiting that long.”
Williams isn’t new to the food industry.
He previously owned and operated the Hilltop Grill in Fairmont, which could seat more than 100 people at a time. However, the restaurant closed in 2018.
With the new fast food restaurant, Williams’s goal is to quickly serve late-night customers.
He said the menu is cut down at night to ensure that patrons get the food they want after a night out. The nighttime menu will include crispy wings, boneless wings, tenders and fries.
Williams and his staff of two chefs and a host highlight efficiency as central to the business. There are also two ordering kiosks in the front of the restaurant to assist in this.
“People just want some quick stuff and don’t want to wait 20 minutes and order big stuff, people want stuff that's quick,” Williams said.
The lunchtime hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and the nighttime hours are 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Finger Foods also offers a loyalty program for customers to sign up for upon checkout where every $50 you spend becomes $5 in rewards.
Finger Foods does take-out as well as delivery through DoorDash or the Toast app.