UPDATE, 3:00 p.m.: The suspect has surrendered himself to authorities on the scene.
An email from WVU Alert said it is safe to resume normal activities in the area.
This article will be updated as information becomes available.
A man surrendered himself after a 45-minute standoff with police on North Willey Street. No one was harmed in the incident. @DailyAthenaeum pic.twitter.com/QyysfS59PE— Duncan Slade (@duncan_slade) March 10, 2020
Morgantown's North Willey Street has been blocked off due to a barricaded gunman.
Citizens are asked to stay clear of this area until further notice, according to the Morgantown Police Department.
UPDATE: Morgantown Police are responding to a report of a barricaded gunman in the vicinity of North Willey Street. Citizens are asked to stay clear of this area until further notice. Information will be updated as available.— Morgantown Police Department (@Morgantown_PD) March 10, 2020
A number of law enforcement vehicles and personnel are on the scene.
Two police personnel shown. About 4 police officers are stationed near a door to a residence. pic.twitter.com/8aii9xWG4X— Duncan Slade (@duncan_slade) March 10, 2020
Per @WVUalert, Morgantown PD is on the scene while University PD is assisting.— Jared Serre (@JaredSerre) March 10, 2020
