UPDATE, 3:00 p.m.: The suspect has surrendered himself to authorities on the scene.

An email from WVU Alert said it is safe to resume normal activities in the area.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.

Morgantown's North Willey Street has been blocked off due to a barricaded gunman.

Citizens are asked to stay clear of this area until further notice, according to the Morgantown Police Department. 

Law enforcement is gathered around a building close to Cheese Louise.

A number of law enforcement vehicles and personnel are on the scene. 

