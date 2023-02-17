The derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, poses no immediate threat to Morgantown residents, according to West Virginia University officials.
The University issued a statement Friday on Twitter saying people have asked whether the incident will affect local air and water quality.
“We have received questions about the safety of the air and water in Morgantown following the Ohio train derailment fire,” WVU Safety and Wellness said in a tweet Friday. “At this time, we have no reason to believe the chemicals pose a threat to our community.”
Local agencies, including the University and the Morgantown Utility Board, are monitoring air and water supply, and school officials say there has been no change in the quality since the incident.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and if something should change, we will alert our students and families,” school officials said.
The Norfolk Southern train derailed on Feb. 3 near East Palestine, Ohio, and has prompted a rise in health and environmental concerns.
Last week, local authorities temporarily evacuated the area after a “controlled explosion” was conducted to release chemicals, including vinyl chloride, from five train cars.
Greater Cincinnati Water Works announced Friday that it will close Cincinnati's water intake from the Ohio River "out of an abundance of caution."
Officials say contaminated water from the derailment is expected to reach Cincinnati's intake area late Saturday night or Sunday morning.
The National Transportation Safety Board, among multiple state and local agencies, continues to investigate the derailment.
Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.