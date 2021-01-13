The Morgantown Police Department has increased patrols in the vicinity of local mosques and synagogues following a reported interaction at an apartment complex in Granville on Wednesday, according to an MPD officer.
MPD Sgt. Tyler Holder confirmed social media posts circulating on Wednesday evening that described an encounter where a man asked apartment complex staff for the location of local mosques and synagogues.
Morgantown Residents and WVU Students: A man wearing a MAGA hat has requested the location of mosques and synagogues in the Morgantown area. It is unclear if other details were requested. Local authorities and the places of worship have been contacted. Please stay safe.— Kevin Donnelly (@_kevindonnelly_) January 13, 2021
While a social media post described the man as wearing a “MAGA hat,” the detail was not confirmed by the police department.
No other details were provided to the police department.
At the time of publication, two local rabbis reached said they were aware of the interaction.
Gabriella Brown contributed to this report.