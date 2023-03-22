For Vaike Haas, walking her kids to school in Morgantown used to be a nightmare.
“I think one day, 64 cars passed us. And we’re saying, ‘We’re going to have to homeschool the kids,’ and we were waving at school buses, and the cars just go by,” she said in a city council meeting earlier this month.
Haas, a professor of landscape architecture at West Virginia University, performed research to understand traffic patterns at pedestrian intersections in Suncrest, specifically in front of the elementary and middle schools.
She wanted to find a solution for unmarked crosswalks around the city that would need minimal grant funds and not require cooperation from state engineers.
Haas’s solution was “Suncrest Safe Routes,” a project that includes placing flags, something bright and light-reflectant, in buckets at different street corners for pedestrians to carry across the street and signal to cars that they need to cross.
Haas found that, without flags, during 50 crossing attempts involving 308 drivers, those drivers were likely to yield to pedestrians only 1.6% of the time.
“There are intersections that are great to cross at, and there are intersections that are terrible with really poor visibility. Hills are blocking the view of the drivers. Indicating to people where the best crosswalks are, even when there’s no markings, is really important,” she said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.
Even at the University, Haas said she found there was only one crosswalk where she felt truly comfortable.
Haas is also a leader for the Safe Routes to School nonprofit in Morgantown involved in the U.S. cycling coalition. The nonprofit is involved in building sidewalks, crosswalks and other infrastructure that makes it easier to walk to school.
Haas said the idea for the new flags was inspired by other communities with similar issues.
“I think it was Madison, Wisconsin, sometime I visited and had the flags. And it was a busy street. It was actually like four lanes of traffic, which is more than comfortable to cross, but it worked wonders for getting people over,” she said. “And so when I started looking into these traffic calming ideas, I was like ‘This is something we can DIY.’”
The flags, bright orange in color with pedestrian symbols and reflector strips, were attached to street signs and posts around Morganotwn and placed in buckets with Haas’s inscription:
“Wave flag until a driver sees you and stops. Be cautious, other drivers might not see you. Return flags to bin across the street. Flags are precautionary use only and do not guarantee your safety.”
Since installing the flags, Haas noticed drivers were 22 times more likely to yield to pedestrians at the same crosswalks, increasing the yield rate from 1.6% to 36.6%.
In addition, she has installed some signs stenciled with “state law” and “yield to pedestrian at intersection” and “bike route.”
“It’s such a difference to go from an average of 13 cars passing you to an average of 1.6 cars passing you when you’re waiting that it’s made people comfortable that maybe thought it was a little silly at first but then realize it makes a difference.”
Haas said that the reaction of neighbors to the signs has been mostly good, although she occasionally runs into trouble in places where there are not any sign posts present to attach the flag bins.
She said sometimes the flags go missing, but they often turn up later when pedestrians remember to return them.
“A lot of the regular walkers, especially with people with families, which of course is my target market here, making it more comfortable for kids to walk to school with their families, those people have been really enthusiastic,” she said.
“There's a family with a two year old who said ‘Thanks for doing God's work,’ the night I put them out.”
Haas has also been trouble-shooting with the material used to make the flags in effort to make them less likely to be picked up by wind storms. She said she wants to switch out some flags for mesh ones to see how they stand against the elements.
For now, Haas said she will continue her observations of crossing attempts, install more flags and yard signs and potentially team up with “Bike to School Day” organizers.
At the city council meeting, she asked members to help install sign posts to attach the bins at intersections that are lacking. She also asked the council to consider a policy change that would “empower” the City of Morgantown to make pedestrian and bike infrastructure improvements on state routes without needing approval from state-appointed regional engineers.
“We have a situation where drivers are speeding and not yielding and kids are trying to cross, and to me, that just sounds like a recipe for disaster,” she said. “Drivers need to change their behavior. It’s not on the pedestrian to dash between gaps of traffic and hope for the best.”
“It really is on the drivers if state laws are in place. We don't have the markings and infrastructure because it is state policy. It's time to come up with a solution that helps our local drivers know where people need to cross.”