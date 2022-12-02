Pryzm Nightclub, a hot spot among WVU students on High Street, had its liquor license temporarily suspended this week.
State officials issued the order Monday following a hearing by the West Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control Administration, as reported by WV News.
The nightclub's license was suspended for 18 days, including a probationary period, and the owners were ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.
The nature of the violations have not been given at this time.
Pryzm's license was first issued in July and will be up for renewal in June, according to ABCA's website.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.