The Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center (RDVIC) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its annual Walking with Survivors on Saturday.
The walk will take place from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 400 Spruce Street near the Morgantown Farmer’s Market pavilion.
RDVIC wants to bring awareness to sexual violence in the community while also supporting survivors during April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Leann Williams, prevention educator for RDVIC, said the community can show support by reaching out and being informed about the Center’s resources as well as attending events like this.
“We want to bring awareness to the issues of sexual violence in our community, but then also support the people that have been through these systems because they’re the ones that are most knowledgeable about how we can keep going forward to best prevent violence and support people if they have been a victim of violence,” Williams said.
The RDVIC offers medical advocacy, legal advocacy and guidance for filling out personal safety orders in the legal system. Resources such as counseling, support groups and domestic violence shelters are also available.
“Today, we have these very organized services, such as the 24-hour hotline and emergency shelter, and we do system advocacy around criminal cases, but also civil cases around protective orders,” Williams said, adding that RDVIC can also refer people to therapy depending on each case.
According to Williams, Walking with Survivors is RDVIC’s largest annual event, including community members from Monongalia, Taylor and Preston County.
In addition to walking, participants can listen to speakers from the community and visit vendors from partners of RDVIC.
“It’s wonderful to be able to walk with the survivors and know that there are a lot less survivors than there were back then because we have been able to prevent sexual assault in a lot of ways and to support survivors after if it does happen,” Williams said.
Registration is $20 per person and can be done online now or in person on the day of the event starting at 2:30 p.m.
Resources and more information on events are available on the RDVIC website.