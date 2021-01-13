For the second time, U.S. House Rep. David McKinley has voted not to impeach President Donald Trump.
The House of Representatives voted on H. Res. 24 on Wednesday, which called for Trump’s impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors.
According to the text of the bill, which was authored by Rep. David Cicciline (D-RI), Trump’s “efforts to subvert and obstruct the certification of the results of the 2020 Presidential election” in addition to his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 contributed to the bill’s introduction in Congress.
McKinley, a Republican representing West Virginia’s 1st District, joined with 196 other members of the Republican Party in voting no.
Earlier in the day, McKinley announced his intention to not support impeachment.
The vote was mostly along party lines, but 10 members of the GOP joined with Democrats in voting yes. No Democrats voted against impeachment.
Republicans Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, West Virginia's other members of the House of Representatives, also voted no.
Ultimately, Trump was impeached by a 232-197 margin with four members not voting. With the vote, Trump is officially the only President in United States history to be impeached twice.
The Senate will now hold a trial on the issue of whether to convict the president. Two-thirds of the legislative body will need to vote in favor of a conviction in order for it to pass.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a statement on Wednesday saying that “there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect [Joe] Biden is sworn in” on Jan. 20.
“Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office,” McConnell said in the statement. “This is not a decision I am making; it is a fact. The President-elect himself stated last week that his inauguration on January 20 is the 'quickest' path for any change in the occupant of the presidency.”
If Trump were to be convicted, the Senate could vote to bar him from holding federal office again in the future.