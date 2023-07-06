The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted first degree murder and kidnapping in Morgantown.
The suspect is 30-year-old Jamie Ray Jones, who, according to a news release, was involved in an incident near University Town Center involving multiple vehicles.
According to the release, Jones is an African American male with brown eyes and black hair standing at around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 162 pounds.
The release said Jones has a history of violence, weapons and fleeing and should be considered “dangerous.”
Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (304) 623-0486 or submit a tip via the USMS Tips app or contact 911.
Editor’s note: This is a developing story and more information will be added as it is released.