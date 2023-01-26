A local animal clinic is helping pet owners access spay and neuter surgeries at a reduced cost.
The Spay Neuter Incentive Program of West Virginia, or SNIP WV, Morgantown’s first low-cost, high-volume spay and neuter clinic first began surgeries in July. Since then, they have spayed or neutered more than 2,400 animals.
“Basically we started this from nothing,” director of SNIP WV and WVU alum Alyssa Shade said. “But we saw that the need here was so huge, because … the closest one is like several hours away from here, and ever since opening it's been just overwhelming, the need for people to get their animals fixed.”
The nonprofit’s mission is to reduce the number of feral and homeless shelter animals and lower euthanasia rates in North Central West Virginia.
According to SNIP WV’s website, 14.4% of animals admitted into West Virginia Shelters in reporting counties were euthanized in 2021, including 52% of cats in North Central West Virginia shelters.
On average, the clinic performs surgeries on about 30 cats and four-to-six dogs per day. With 63 patients on Saturday, SNIP WV recently hit its record for most surgeries in a day.
Still, Shade said she gets calls daily about homeless cats in the region and that the population is larger than meets the eye.
“There's tons more that you'll never see,” Shade said. “These cats don't interact with people … But what they're doing, they're breeding and so then you'll have an area where there was originally three cats, and then two years from now, there will be 40 cats there.”
Prior to starting work at SNIP WV, Shade volunteered with Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs to help reduce the number of feral cats in the area.
Each month her team transported about 40 cats to the Charleston-based Fix’Em Clinic to be spayed or neutered.
“Every cat you fix is like hundreds of cats it's not going to produce, which is awesome to think about,” she said.
SNIP WV’s surgery prices for cats and dogs are posted on their website and range between $57 and $144.
Logan Yokum, a WVU student who recently got his two cats spayed at the clinic, said his estimate from another veterinarian was between $700 and $1000 for one spay.
“Their [SNIP WV's] cost is just $75. That's a huge difference,” Yokum said.
The clinic also accepts vouchers from the Mountaineer Spay Neuter Assistance Program (M-SNAP) and local humane societies.
Yokum said he received one of these vouchers from his animal shelter and was able to use it to further lower the cost of the procedures.
When the clinic opened, Shade expected to see many clients from these voucher programs but was surprised by the number of private pay appointments.
“A pretty decent percentage of our appointments are private pay, and so I think that just shows you that people want to get their pets fixed. They just couldn't afford the full vet prices,” Shade said.
Currently, SNIP WV has one full-time and three part-time technicians on staff. The clinic has no full-time veterinarians and instead relies on relief veterinarians who work elsewhere in the area and come to SNIP WV on their days off.
The clinic also receives help from a number of volunteers.
“If someone wants to come in and just do laundry or just sweep up, that's one less thing that we have to look at while we're doing other stuff, and so that's awesome,” Shade said.
Some volunteers are also pre-vet students who come to watch and learn how to prep for surgeries.
To volunteer, Shade said the best way to reach the clinic is to email info@snipwv.org.