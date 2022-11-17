Morgantown police are still searching for suspects involved in two recent shootings on High Street near WVU’s downtown campus.
On Oct. 30, police responded to an early morning shooting outside The Bank, a bar located at 344 High Street. Another shooting was reported just a week later at the intersection of Fayette and High streets.
Despite happening in the span of a week, police said the shootings appear to be unrelated.
“There's no indication that they're connected,” Deputy Police Chief P.J. Scott said. “In the investigation so far, it’s two different groups of people, two different circumstances, and none of them are related.”
After concerns from local bars in recent weeks, Scott said his department is working to add more security downtown but no major changes have been made so far.
He added the Morgantown Police Department is unable to increase the number of officers stationed downtown due to an ongoing staff shortage.
“Unfortunately, we haven't really had the staffing to increase the number of officers downtown right now,” Scott said. “But with home football game weekends and stuff, we're kind of stretched already thin.”
Scott said students should attempt to remove themselves from dangerous situations.
“There's kind of a natural tendency to when you see an argument or a fight, you kind of just stand there and watch what's going on,” Scott said. “You’re putting yourself in danger, and you might not even realize it. You need to kind of remove yourself from the situation, then if possible, find an officer, call 911 and respond to it before it escalates.”
Anyone with information about either shooting is encouraged to contact Morgantown Police at 304-284-7522. Information can be shared anonymously at 304-284-7420.