Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown.
This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
Further, there have been other reports of violence near college campuses that have gained national attention in recent months, including the fatal shooting of three University of Virginia football players and the murder of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home.
Roth is one of more than a dozen students who spoke to The Daily Athenaeum about their safety concerns near the downtown campus.
“We’re not really seeing increases in efforts to keep students safe, and that’s where my problem comes in, especially because I live alone,” Roth said. “I have a whole four-bedroom house to myself.”
WVU junior Rachel Crawford was one of dozens of people inside Pryzm Nightclub on Nov. 5, when a shooting was reported just a block away, at the intersection of Fayette and High streets.
When attempting to leave the nightclub, Crawford said she and her friends were instructed to stay inside the building, as a shooting had just occurred across the street.
“We were really scared. We didn’t know what was happening,” Crawford said. “We heard sirens, and there were cop cars everywhere once we were allowed to leave. You don’t think those things happen, but they do.”
According to Pryzm’s owner, lockdown procedures are implemented in emergency situations, like the late-night shooting.
Once Morgantown Police officers cleared the area, Crawford said all guests were asked to leave, and the nightclub closed early.
“For students who like to take a break on the weekends and go to the bars and clubs on High Street or even any of the restaurants and stores, it’s hardly safe to walk down there during the day let alone at night,” Crawford said. “Morgantown is scary at night, especially for a young female student, and something needs to be done to better ensure our safety.”
According to Morgantown Deputy Police Chief P.J. Scott, the lack of police presence downtown on the weekends is a result of an ongoing staffing shortage in the department since last year.
“Right now, we're authorized to strengthen 76 officers. I think we have roughly 50 on the road right now,” Scott said. “Hopefully we can get more people on the road and have more officers stationed down there.”
Scott said the hiring process for new officers can take anywhere from eight months to a year.
Other students said they were concerned about WVU’s blue light emergency call system, a majority of which are in need of repair.
“The safety on campus feels very performative sometimes,” junior Sandi Dennison said. “Between work on campus and class, I have to walk back to my dorm in the dark most nights. The problem is that the blue emergency poles have been broken since the beginning of the semester.”
In August, the DA reported that more than half of the 30 blue lights on campus were out of service. School officials said repairs were prolonged by supply chain issues during the pandemic.
For some time now, the University has considered removing the blue lights altogether. But UPD and school administrators are still in discussion over the future of the emergency call system.
As of now, none of the out-of-service blue lights have been repaired, but parts have been ordered to fix six units in “higher-traffic areas,” according to April Kaull, executive director of communications.
In the meantime, students are encouraged to use the LiveSafe app on their mobile phones in emergency situations on campus.
Crawford, among other students, also voiced concerns over the University’s emergency notification system. She said she believes alerts should be sent out directly to students after incidents near campus.
Following the shootings on High Street earlier this semester, WVU did not issue alerts to the campus community, according to Kaull.
Instead, she said community notices were issued through social media, following guidelines outlined by the Clery Act and the University.
“We want students and other members of our campus community to know that we’re aware of their concerns and that we’re doing everything we can to address them including through increased patrols and messaging as part of WVU’s three-tiered emergency notification system. It's also important to know that University Police officers work closely with the City and Morgantown Police to assist with off-campus incidents when needed.”
Kaull said both departments respond to incidents in areas considered a “cooperative zone,” including fraternity and sorority houses off campus.
Still, students like Roth and Crawford continue to worry about their safety near downtown.
“We're finding out about all these things on our own,” Roth said
“[The University doesn’t] make us very aware of the situations when they’re going on, and that's something that the students need to know,” Crawford said. “We need to be aware of the things that are happening to everyone downtown.”