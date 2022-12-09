A student group at Morgantown High School is hosting a fundraising event for their nonprofit organization, the Sex and Gender Acceptance (SAGA) Initiative on Saturday at the Morgantown Art Bar.
What started as a school club has turned into a mission to provide free, gender-affirming care packages to transgender youth across the state. These packages include items like binders, boxers, bras and tucking underwear.
“This is an event to get our name out there, and we’re supporting the LGBT youth in the community,” SAGA President Aaron Reedy said.
The Morgantown Art Bar, located at the Monongalia Lodge on High Street, will begin hosting the event during its regularly scheduled brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature art sales from exclusively local LGBTQ artists, most of which are in high school or in their first year of college, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All of the art has been donated, and all of the proceeds will go towards supporting SAGA Initiative’s care packages.
There will also be an all-age appropriate drag show from 3-5 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10, and SAGA Initiative will receive 50% of the proceeds.
“It’s very important whenever it comes to things like tucking underwear or chest binders that you don’t buy something that could potentially really harm your body permanently,” Reedy said. “Providing good quality items that can be accessible to anyone is incredibly important to me.”
These packages are available to transgender youth living in West Virginia for ages middle school through college.
Anyone may fill out a Google form on the SAGA website, detailing which items they would like to include in their package according to their needs.
Reedy said while the website will not be launched until 2023, any updates will be posted on the SAGA Initiative Instagram page.
“Not everyone will find every item gender-affirming, or some people may not really be able to subscribe to just a single gender … So people can pick whatever they want, and we have a range of sizes for everything, lots of options, and then we work on sending that to them.”
Reedy hopes through fundraisers like this, SAGA Initiative will be able to expand its reach in the future; but for now, the organization’s efforts will remain local.